Business Intelligence Manager at Batho Pele Top Services

We are currently recruiting for a Business Intelligence Manager for our client in the security space. The role will focus on executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards

Responsibilities:

Develop global maintenance schedules for BI and data warehousing systems (daily, weekly, monthly, annually).

Examine, refine, and develop BI metrics.

Facilitate and participate in Design Forums ensuring representation of BI, Technology and other stakeholder requirements.

Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of BI/EDW systems, including data architecture, data integration, high availability, security, and data privacy.

Establish and maintain regular written and in-person communications with the organisation’s executives, department heads, and end users regarding information-based decision making.

Implement actionable intelligence to operational and technology stakeholders to improve customer and colleague experiences, reduce demand and costs.

Assist in the provisioning of end-user services, including user hotline and technical support services.

Establish, embed, and maintain business intelligence standards, including continuous improvement of working processes, effective use of organization-wide approaches to goal setting, personal development planning, and motivation for a high performing team

Engaging and influencing senior colleagues to make changes/improvements based on the reporting the team is responsible for producing

Passion for questioning data/analysis so that the team is not only delivering quality, actionable output but also developing their storytelling skills

Continuously exploring ways of improving the team’s toolkit and output and a proactive mindset

Partner with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new information technologies, with focus in the areas of BI, analytics, and data warehousing.

Influence design of the Data Strategy through business and industry insights, research as well as global best practices

Drive the efficient utilization of data resources across different business units and global locations (if applicable).

Develop and implement business intelligence competency center (BICC), that includes annual reviews.

Business and design decisions are driven by optimised robust customer and operational performance data

Desired Skills:

Business Insights

MicroStrategy

Customer Value Management

Data Quality

BI Management

Tableau

Qlik

Power BI

Data analysis

Cognos

Dashboard

Business Intelligence Tools

Predictive Analytics

Business Analytics

Data Development

Data visualization

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

