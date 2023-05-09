Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for experienced Ab Initio Data Engineers to join our team. The requirements are:

Ab Initio

Data Factory (for faster movement of data) would be highly beneficial

GDE

Metadata

DQ

Conduct It

Express It

Control Centre

MetaData Hub

Cloud

Business Rules Engine (coupled with Express It)

Have you done dependency analysis?

How do you clear it in the code? Give an example.

What version of Ab Initio have you done your work on? (Version 4 and greater is ideal)

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Ab Initio

Data Factory

