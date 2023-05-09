As a Desktop Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical support to our desktop users. You’ll ensure that all of the systems in use by our clients are working properly and are regularly updated. You should have experience with Windows XP/7 client operating system, Active Directory User Management, Client-Server Operating System Architecture and UNIX System Administration.
Requirements
- Provide customer facing support and assistance to end-users
- Ensure that all equipment, software, network, and facility requirements are met in a timely manner
- Follow and review rules set by the computer service desk on user request
- Perform hardware maintenance or OS upgrades as requested
- Follow up on any outstanding support issues
- Windows Support
- MacBook Support
- Coordinates with software vendors to resolve or escalate issues
- Applies, troubleshoots, and solves all types of computer problems and issues
- Resolves customer issues pertaining to networking, the operating system, and applications
- Monitors network and security systems and develops procedures to troubleshoot system problems
- Utilizes a client-server operating system architecture for all network clients
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering required
- Must have five years of experience in a technical support role
- Five years experience in network administration, programming and troubleshooting with Windows operating systems, scripting and scripting languages, web technologies and/or database applications
- 5 years of experience working with software, hardware and network components
- Experience as a Desktop Support Engineer required
- Experience in both Windows and Linux environments preferred
- 3 years of experience in a computer support role with an emphasis on technical troubleshooting and problem solving
- Experience with Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server and Active Directory, Exchange Server, SharePoint, IIS and SQL Server
- Experience with Microsoft Server Solutions preferred
- Must have desktop support experience
- Must have experience working with and troubleshooting complex, networked software environments
Desired Skills:
- windows
- mac
- Active Directory