Desktop Support Engineer – Western Cape Brackenfell

As a Desktop Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical support to our desktop users. You’ll ensure that all of the systems in use by our clients are working properly and are regularly updated. You should have experience with Windows XP/7 client operating system, Active Directory User Management, Client-Server Operating System Architecture and UNIX System Administration.

Requirements

Provide customer facing support and assistance to end-users

Ensure that all equipment, software, network, and facility requirements are met in a timely manner

Follow and review rules set by the computer service desk on user request

Perform hardware maintenance or OS upgrades as requested

Follow up on any outstanding support issues

Windows Support

MacBook Support

Coordinates with software vendors to resolve or escalate issues

Applies, troubleshoots, and solves all types of computer problems and issues

Resolves customer issues pertaining to networking, the operating system, and applications

Monitors network and security systems and develops procedures to troubleshoot system problems

Utilizes a client-server operating system architecture for all network clients

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering required

Must have five years of experience in a technical support role

Five years experience in network administration, programming and troubleshooting with Windows operating systems, scripting and scripting languages, web technologies and/or database applications

5 years of experience working with software, hardware and network components

Experience as a Desktop Support Engineer required

Experience in both Windows and Linux environments preferred

3 years of experience in a computer support role with an emphasis on technical troubleshooting and problem solving

Experience with Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server and Active Directory, Exchange Server, SharePoint, IIS and SQL Server

Experience with Microsoft Server Solutions preferred

Must have desktop support experience

Must have experience working with and troubleshooting complex, networked software environments

Desired Skills:

windows

mac

Active Directory

