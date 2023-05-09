DVT announces Databricks partnership

DVT has announced a new systems integration partnership with data and AI specialist and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, Databricks.

The partnership will see DVT rapidly growing a team of certified Databricks engineers, integrators and skilled specialists to serve the demand for integrated Databricks solutions in South Africa, Africa, and further afield.

“The Databricks relationship was born of our longstanding, extensive and highly successful relationship with Microsoft, and was initiated by Databricks through DVT’s European office in Ireland,” says Damian Potter, executive head: development, data and solutions at DVT.

“DVT’s expansion has made us front-of-mind for many large global organisations that can see the value of our working model and level of expertise we bring to foreign markets, and understand the benefit of working with us to grow their solutions portfolio and augment their resources in South Africa and the rest of Africa,” says Potter.

“This partnership has been embraced by the Databricks EMEA leadership, and we aim to not only build up a solid competency for Africa, but also support our Middle East expansion plans by leveraging the Databricks partnership to aid our growth in this region.”

Potter says DVT is already aggressively looking for the best possible skills to fill the positions of Databricks Practice Lead, and to build out the team with skilled individuals that already have the necessary Databricks skills, or the aptitude to quickly skill up for the role.

The Databricks Lakehouse Platform presents a unified approach that eliminates data silos in data engineering, analytics, BI, data science and machine learning. It uses open source and open standards to maximise flexibility and help companies operate more efficiently and innovate faster.