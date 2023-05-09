Intermediate Developer (C#) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, who specializes in cloud-based authentication services with biometric offerings, is seeking a Junior/Intermediate Software Developer to join their fully remote team. The successful candidate will work with a skilled development team to develop software tailored to meet the needs of clients and help achieve strategic objectives. The ideal candidate is a problem-solver at heart, loves continuous learning and pushing the boundaries of digital innovation. You should have experience with .NET and C#, proficiency in Typescript, and experience with REST API Development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with .NET and C# – these should be your bread and butter.

Proficiency in Typescript – you’re not just familiar with it; you can really make it sing.

Experience with REST API Development – you’ve developed, tested, and deployed.

Knowledge of Entity Framework – you understand its ins and outs and can put it to good use.

Basic understanding of network and hosting – you know your way around the digital landscape.

Familiarity with Docker and Kubernetes – you understand the basics and are ready to learn more.

Experience with at least one of the following: VueJs, React, Angular – if it’s VueJs, even better!

ATTRIBUTES:

Flexible.

Self-starting and ambitious.

COMMENTS:

