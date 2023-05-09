IT Applications Analyst

The incumbent will report into the Applications Manager and the key performance areas will be as follows: –

? Ensuring request/incident records are updated in SYSAID (IT Services Management Software)

? Ensure the classification of assigned records is correct and records are updated timeously

? Participate in the documentation of new business processes and develop training manuals where applicable

? Regularly assess system performance and capability requirements

? Perform routine tasks to ensure system integrity

? Knowledge of Integrations / Interfaces

? Manage the applications workload distributed to 3rd party suppliers

? Handle Application related service disruptions

? Respond to end-user support queries and provide feedback on progress

? Participate in the implementation of IT policies at application level

? Practice good ‘housekeeping’, complying with audit requirements

? Provide professional input and feedback in support of departmental managers

? Working with users to formulate and document business requirements

? Participate in the documentation of technology related activities and functional specifications

? Project management administration skills / experience will be advantageous

The ideal incumbent should meet the following criteria: –

? Relevant qualification in related field, ITIL Foundation Certification will be an advantage

? A minimum of 5 years’ experience in an IT ERP environment

? Experience with proven techniques for Software Development Lifecycle

? Strong organisational, prioritisation and planning skills

? Demonstrated ability to work effectively with various stakeholders across the business

? Excellent verbal and written communication skills for sharing operational ideas and technical knowledge

? Advanced ability with MS Suite (Vision, Project, Excel, Access etc.)

? Experience with Cognos, IBM Planning Analytics, Maximo and JD Edwards preferred

? Knowledge of functional areas, i.e., sales, finance, procurement, logistics, plant

maintenance

Desired Skills:

JDE system

SYSAID

ITIL Foundation Certification

IT ERP

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Producer and supplier of idustrial minerals

