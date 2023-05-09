IT Applications Analyst – Gauteng Randpark Ridge

May 9, 2023

The incumbent will report into the Applications Manager and the key performance areas will be as follows: –

  • ? Ensuring request/incident records are updated in SYSAID (IT Services Management Software)
  • ? Ensure the classification of assigned records is correct and records are updated timeously
  • ? Participate in the documentation of new business processes and develop training manuals where applicable
  • ? Regularly assess system performance and capability requirements
  • ? Perform routine tasks to ensure system integrity
  • ? Knowledge of Integrations / Interfaces
  • ? Manage the applications workload distributed to 3rd party suppliers
  • ? Handle Application related service disruptions
  • ? Respond to end-user support queries and provide feedback on progress
  • ? Participate in the implementation of IT policies at application level
  • ? Practice good ‘housekeeping’, complying with audit requirements
  • ? Provide professional input and feedback in support of departmental managers
  • ? Working with users to formulate and document business requirements
  • ? Participate in the documentation of technology related activities and functional specifications
  • ? Project management administration skills / experience will be advantageous

The ideal incumbent should meet the following criteria: –

  • ? Relevant qualification in related field, ITIL Foundation Certification will be an advantage
  • ? A minimum of 5 years’ experience in an IT ERP environment
  • ? Experience with proven techniques for Software Development Lifecycle
  • ? Strong organisational, prioritisation and planning skills
  • ? Demonstrated ability to work effectively with various stakeholders across the business
  • ? Excellent verbal and written communication skills for sharing operational ideas and technical knowledge
  • ? Advanced ability with MS Suite (Vision, Project, Excel, Access etc.)
  • ? Experience with Cognos, IBM Planning Analytics, Maximo and JD Edwards preferred
  • ? Knowledge of functional areas, i.e., sales, finance, procurement, logistics, plant
    maintenance

Desired Skills:

  • JDE system
  • SYSAID
  • ITIL Foundation Certification
  • IT ERP

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Producer and supplier of idustrial minerals

