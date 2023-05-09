IT Applications Analyst – Gauteng Randpark Ridge

The incumbent will report into the Applications Manager and the key performance areas will be as follows: –
- ? Ensuring request/incident records are updated in SYSAID (IT Services Management Software)
- ? Ensure the classification of assigned records is correct and records are updated timeously
- ? Participate in the documentation of new business processes and develop training manuals where applicable
- ? Regularly assess system performance and capability requirements
- ? Perform routine tasks to ensure system integrity
- ? Knowledge of Integrations / Interfaces
- ? Manage the applications workload distributed to 3rd party suppliers
- ? Handle Application related service disruptions
- ? Respond to end-user support queries and provide feedback on progress
- ? Participate in the implementation of IT policies at application level
- ? Practice good ‘housekeeping’, complying with audit requirements
- ? Provide professional input and feedback in support of departmental managers
- ? Working with users to formulate and document business requirements
- ? Participate in the documentation of technology related activities and functional specifications
- ? Project management administration skills / experience will be advantageous
The ideal incumbent should meet the following criteria: –
- ? Relevant qualification in related field, ITIL Foundation Certification will be an advantage
- ? A minimum of 5 years’ experience in an IT ERP environment
- ? Experience with proven techniques for Software Development Lifecycle
- ? Strong organisational, prioritisation and planning skills
- ? Demonstrated ability to work effectively with various stakeholders across the business
- ? Excellent verbal and written communication skills for sharing operational ideas and technical knowledge
- ? Advanced ability with MS Suite (Vision, Project, Excel, Access etc.)
- ? Experience with Cognos, IBM Planning Analytics, Maximo and JD Edwards preferred
- ? Knowledge of functional areas, i.e., sales, finance, procurement, logistics, plant
maintenance
Desired Skills:
- JDE system
- SYSAID
- ITIL Foundation Certification
- IT ERP
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Producer and supplier of idustrial minerals