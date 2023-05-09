IT Service Manager at DAV Professional Placement Group

- Completed Relevant Computer Sciences, Information Systems, and /or Business Degree is required
- A minimum of 8-15 years of IT service and data management experience
- Agile Certification (Agile PM, Scrum, etc.) is required
- ITIL v4 and COBIT certification is requirement
- Minimum 4 years of experience managing IT Projects within a consumer space is crucial
- Application lifecycle management
- Team/People management experience is required
- Strong ability to communicate and build great relationships
- Proven experience in coaching and guiding teams in a matrix environment to lead, develop and retain high-performing teams
- Experience with collaborating with cross-functions and leading 3rd party suppliers is key
- Experience in FMCG or banking environment is preferred
- Proven experience in data management
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Service Delivery Management
- Service Level Management
- Service Improvement
- Service Management
- Service Delivery