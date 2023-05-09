IT Service Manager at DAV Professional Placement Group

May 9, 2023

  • Completed Relevant Computer Sciences, Information Systems, and /or Business Degree is required
  • A minimum of 8-15 years of IT service and data management experience
  • Agile Certification (Agile PM, Scrum, etc.) is required
  • ITIL v4 and COBIT certification is requirement
  • Minimum 4 years of experience managing IT Projects within a consumer space is crucial
  • Application lifecycle management
  • Team/People management experience is required
  • Strong ability to communicate and build great relationships
  • Proven experience in coaching and guiding teams in a matrix environment to lead, develop and retain high-performing teams
  • Experience with collaborating with cross-functions and leading 3rd party suppliers is key
  • Experience in FMCG or banking environment is preferred
  • Proven experience in data management

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Service Delivery Management
  • Service Level Management
  • Service Improvement
  • Service Management
  • Service Delivery

Learn more/Apply for this position