IT Support Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

3 – 5 years technical support experience with specific focus on Client Service, Implementation, Maintenance and Troubleshooting of:

Windows Desktop Operating Systems

Must have strong Microsoft product knowledge.

Microsoft Office 365 product knowledge

Hardware and software support at all levels.

Active Directory administration

Basic Networking support (LAN, WLAN, Telephony)

Desktops/Laptops (preferably Dell)

Printers (Network/Local)

Support on Smartphones & Tablets (Apple & Samsung)

Very strong admin skills, some asset management/tracking experience would be preferable

Desired Skills:

It Support

Hardware troubleshooting

Remote support

PC Support

freshdesk

apple

samsung

Active Directory

Microsoft office 365

