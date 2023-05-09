IT Support Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

May 9, 2023

3 – 5 years technical support experience with specific focus on Client Service, Implementation, Maintenance and Troubleshooting of:

  • Windows Desktop Operating Systems
  • Must have strong Microsoft product knowledge.
  • Microsoft Office 365 product knowledge
  • Hardware and software support at all levels.
  • Active Directory administration
  • Basic Networking support (LAN, WLAN, Telephony)
  • Desktops/Laptops (preferably Dell)
  • Printers (Network/Local)
  • Support on Smartphones & Tablets (Apple & Samsung)
  • Very strong admin skills, some asset management/tracking experience would be preferable

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Remote support
  • PC Support
  • freshdesk
  • apple
  • samsung
  • Active Directory
  • Microsoft office 365

