IT Support Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

3 – 5 years technical support experience with specific focus on Client Service, Implementation, Maintenance and Troubleshooting of:
- Windows Desktop Operating Systems
- Must have strong Microsoft product knowledge.
- Microsoft Office 365 product knowledge
- Hardware and software support at all levels.
- Active Directory administration
- Basic Networking support (LAN, WLAN, Telephony)
- Desktops/Laptops (preferably Dell)
- Printers (Network/Local)
- Support on Smartphones & Tablets (Apple & Samsung)
- Very strong admin skills, some asset management/tracking experience would be preferable
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Remote support
- PC Support
- freshdesk
- apple
- samsung
- Active Directory
- Microsoft office 365