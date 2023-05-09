MEAN Stack Developer

MEAN Stack Developer

Calling All Competent Programmers

R 400 000 – R 500 000 plus benefits

Calling all innovative programmers looking to make their next career move! This exciting role is for a self-starter. Our client is looking for a MEAN Stack Developer to join their Digital Innovation team.

This opportunity will have you working with a team of skilled developers and other stakeholders responsible for developing and maintaining reporting platforms using JavaScript, Angular, HTML, CSS, Git, Node.js, Express and Mongo. The successful incumbent will have between 5 and 8 years’ experience as a Programmer and some exposure to the Financial services industry. This is also a great opportunity to show off your skills through identifying and implementing improvements to the platform including features, functionalities and performance.

Minimum Requirements:

NQF 7 equivalent qualification in IT or Software Engineering

MEAN stack

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

SQL, NoSQL

5 to 8 Years Programming experience

Desired Skills:

Financial Services or Banking sector

MEAN stack

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

SQL

NoSQL

