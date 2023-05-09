Mobile Developer

Mobile Developer – 12 Months Contract ( Renewable)

Location: Team is based in Cape Town. Open to location

Requirements:

Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms

Appium for automating Mobile Apps

Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy

Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment

Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment

In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies

A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice

Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies

Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.

Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium

Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes

Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.

Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage.

Excellent organization, communication, and interpersonal skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment

Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with great attention to detail, critical thinking, solid communication and proven leadership skills – with the ability to lead multiple test paths simultaneously.

Interested Candidates may submit their detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Manual and automation testing

Appium – 3- 5 years’ experience

Understand coding C# -3-5 years

Selenium – 3- 5years

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

