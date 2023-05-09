Mobile Developer – 12 Months Contract ( Renewable)
Location: Team is based in Cape Town. Open to location
Requirements:
- Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms
- Appium for automating Mobile Apps
- Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy
- Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment
- Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment
- In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies
- A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice
- Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies
- Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.
- Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium
- Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes
- Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.
- Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage.
- Excellent organization, communication, and interpersonal skills
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment
- Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with great attention to detail, critical thinking, solid communication and proven leadership skills – with the ability to lead multiple test paths simultaneously.
Interested Candidates may submit their detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Manual and automation testing
- Appium – 3- 5 years’ experience
- Understand coding C# -3-5 years
- Selenium – 3- 5years
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years