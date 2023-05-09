Mobile Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

May 9, 2023

Mobile Developer – 12 Months Contract ( Renewable)
Location: Team is based in Cape Town. Open to location

Requirements:

  • Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms
  • Appium for automating Mobile Apps
  • Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy
  • Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment
  • Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment
  • In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies
  • A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice
  • Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies
  • Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.
  • Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium
  • Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes
  • Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.
  • Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage.
  • Excellent organization, communication, and interpersonal skills
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment
  • Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with great attention to detail, critical thinking, solid communication and proven leadership skills – with the ability to lead multiple test paths simultaneously.

Interested Candidates may submit their detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Manual and automation testing
  • Appium – 3- 5 years’ experience
  • Understand coding C# -3-5 years
  • Selenium – 3- 5years

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

