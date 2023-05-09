NEC XON appoints Armand Kruger as head of cybersecurity

NEC XON has announced the appointment of Armand Kruger as the head of cybersecurity, to oversee all cybersecurity offerings including cybersecurity strategy, programs, and executive advisory.

Jason Barr, NEC XON executive: safety solutions, says Kruger brings deep cybersecurity nous to the new role, having served as the head of cyber operations at NEC XON. “His core focus has been on tactical incident response and threat hunting, and we are delighted to promote Armand into this key position given the excellent reputation he has built with us over the years.”

Before joining NEC XON, Kruger worked at Vodacom as a threat hunter, focusing on cyber threat simulations and attack scenarios.

Kruger believes that cybersecurity strategy stands on three legs: strategic, operational, and tactical. He sees architecture, culture, operations, mission, and direction as vital components of a successful cybersecurity program and measures the effectiveness of these components by comparing them to industry standards and validating them through tactical simulations.

He says a cybersecurity culture journey is vital to balance the need for strong security measures with the need for employees to access the systems and data they need to do their jobs. He says that employees need to know why these measures are in place and align how they think, consume data and behave with that understanding. Given the move towards ecosystem business, that culture must extend beyond the company walls.