Oracle Fusion Business Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

May 9, 2023

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an Oracle Fusion Business Analyst.
Requirements:

  • Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, advanced degree like an MBA is desirable.
  • FMCG company, multi-national experience or background, industries such as pharma etc.
  • 10+ years experience in working on manufacturing/ IT projects.
  • Strong knowledge in Strong understanding of Supply Chain Planning, Inventory Management, Manufacturing, Maintenance, Order Management, Logistics, Product Lifecycle Management, and Procurement.
  • Very logical thinker and problem solver. Very organized and structured in methodology and work habits.
  • Ability to foresee issues and proactive issue management.
  • Strong creativity and troubleshooting skills required, with ability to logically isolate and resolve complex
  • problems, whether business or system oriented.
  • Capable of performing analyst type tasks to understand and evaluate a business need / change and define in
  • detail the logical solution to the business need, using existing functionality or specifying upgrades to
  • functionality to resolve business problems.
  • Sensitivity and persuasiveness skills to help the users understand what they may need vs. what they request.
  • Highly effective communication and listening skills to grasp complex tasks and adapt communications to be
  • most understandable for the users.
  • Ability to organize, develop and deliver effective training using presentation, interaction and feedback. Prepare
  • materials to facilitate hands-on learning.
  • Willingness and ability to travel frequently domestic and international.
  • Must possess a strong “sense of urgency” to get work done quickly and correctly.
  • Must be able to self-manage to a large part while planning and reporting task progress to supervisor and team.

Responsibilities:

  • Support the design. build, test and train of our new Oracle Fusion SCM Cloud implementations and required
  • changes to the existing applications.
  • Develop the required systems requirements, design, test script and support training activities, in close
  • collaboration with the functional and technical SMEs.
  • Produce, deliver, and maintain clear, concise design, functional and technical specifications for Cloud
  • SCM applications and business system processes.
  • Good understanding and experience of Oracle ERP capabilities, configuration, integration, in order to optimize
  • Cloud SCM applications as-needed to support solution design and existing processes.
  • Act as internal Oracle SCM SME to the project team, but also monitoring our SI follows Oracle ERP best
  • practices.
  • Good understanding and experience of standard and custom Oracle ERP SCCM reporting tools
  • Participate in and/or support functional process mapping, training, and enhancement related activities.
  • Support ERP project post go-live activities, i.e. administration of Fusion configurations / options, mapping new
  • system interfaces required, support the rollout of Fusion quarterly updates etc.
  • Provide partnership to our business stakeholders in Africa’s. You will be part of the Africa’s Leadership Team, representing IT.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Supply Chain Planning
  • Inventory Management
  • Maintenance
  • Product Lifecycle Management
  • IT Specialist
  • Oracle ERP
  • Fusion Configurations

