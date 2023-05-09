Oracle Fusion Business Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an Oracle Fusion Business Analyst.

Requirements:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, advanced degree like an MBA is desirable.

FMCG company, multi-national experience or background, industries such as pharma etc.

10+ years experience in working on manufacturing/ IT projects.

Strong knowledge in Strong understanding of Supply Chain Planning, Inventory Management, Manufacturing, Maintenance, Order Management, Logistics, Product Lifecycle Management, and Procurement.

Very logical thinker and problem solver. Very organized and structured in methodology and work habits.

Ability to foresee issues and proactive issue management.

Strong creativity and troubleshooting skills required, with ability to logically isolate and resolve complex

problems, whether business or system oriented.

Capable of performing analyst type tasks to understand and evaluate a business need / change and define in

detail the logical solution to the business need, using existing functionality or specifying upgrades to

functionality to resolve business problems.

Sensitivity and persuasiveness skills to help the users understand what they may need vs. what they request.

Highly effective communication and listening skills to grasp complex tasks and adapt communications to be

most understandable for the users.

Ability to organize, develop and deliver effective training using presentation, interaction and feedback. Prepare

materials to facilitate hands-on learning.

Willingness and ability to travel frequently domestic and international.

Must possess a strong “sense of urgency” to get work done quickly and correctly.

Must be able to self-manage to a large part while planning and reporting task progress to supervisor and team.

Responsibilities:

Support the design. build, test and train of our new Oracle Fusion SCM Cloud implementations and required

changes to the existing applications.

Develop the required systems requirements, design, test script and support training activities, in close

collaboration with the functional and technical SMEs.

Produce, deliver, and maintain clear, concise design, functional and technical specifications for Cloud

SCM applications and business system processes.

Good understanding and experience of Oracle ERP capabilities, configuration, integration, in order to optimize

Cloud SCM applications as-needed to support solution design and existing processes.

Act as internal Oracle SCM SME to the project team, but also monitoring our SI follows Oracle ERP best

practices.

Good understanding and experience of standard and custom Oracle ERP SCCM reporting tools

Participate in and/or support functional process mapping, training, and enhancement related activities.

Support ERP project post go-live activities, i.e. administration of Fusion configurations / options, mapping new

system interfaces required, support the rollout of Fusion quarterly updates etc.

Provide partnership to our business stakeholders in Africa’s. You will be part of the Africa’s Leadership Team, representing IT.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain Planning

Inventory Management

Maintenance

Product Lifecycle Management

IT Specialist

Oracle ERP

Fusion Configurations

Learn more/Apply for this position