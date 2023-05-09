Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an Oracle Fusion Business Analyst.
Requirements:
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, advanced degree like an MBA is desirable.
- FMCG company, multi-national experience or background, industries such as pharma etc.
- 10+ years experience in working on manufacturing/ IT projects.
- Strong knowledge in Strong understanding of Supply Chain Planning, Inventory Management, Manufacturing, Maintenance, Order Management, Logistics, Product Lifecycle Management, and Procurement.
- Very logical thinker and problem solver. Very organized and structured in methodology and work habits.
- Ability to foresee issues and proactive issue management.
- Strong creativity and troubleshooting skills required, with ability to logically isolate and resolve complex
- problems, whether business or system oriented.
- Capable of performing analyst type tasks to understand and evaluate a business need / change and define in
- detail the logical solution to the business need, using existing functionality or specifying upgrades to
- functionality to resolve business problems.
- Sensitivity and persuasiveness skills to help the users understand what they may need vs. what they request.
- Highly effective communication and listening skills to grasp complex tasks and adapt communications to be
- most understandable for the users.
- Ability to organize, develop and deliver effective training using presentation, interaction and feedback. Prepare
- materials to facilitate hands-on learning.
- Willingness and ability to travel frequently domestic and international.
- Must possess a strong “sense of urgency” to get work done quickly and correctly.
- Must be able to self-manage to a large part while planning and reporting task progress to supervisor and team.
Responsibilities:
- Support the design. build, test and train of our new Oracle Fusion SCM Cloud implementations and required
- changes to the existing applications.
- Develop the required systems requirements, design, test script and support training activities, in close
- collaboration with the functional and technical SMEs.
- Produce, deliver, and maintain clear, concise design, functional and technical specifications for Cloud
- SCM applications and business system processes.
- Good understanding and experience of Oracle ERP capabilities, configuration, integration, in order to optimize
- Cloud SCM applications as-needed to support solution design and existing processes.
- Act as internal Oracle SCM SME to the project team, but also monitoring our SI follows Oracle ERP best
- practices.
- Good understanding and experience of standard and custom Oracle ERP SCCM reporting tools
- Participate in and/or support functional process mapping, training, and enhancement related activities.
- Support ERP project post go-live activities, i.e. administration of Fusion configurations / options, mapping new
- system interfaces required, support the rollout of Fusion quarterly updates etc.
- Provide partnership to our business stakeholders in Africa’s. You will be part of the Africa’s Leadership Team, representing IT.
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain Planning
- Inventory Management
- Maintenance
- Product Lifecycle Management
- IT Specialist
- Oracle ERP
- Fusion Configurations