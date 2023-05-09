Postilion Developer

Our client is looking for a Postilion Developer to work in their organisation

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Qualifications

Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)

Matric or equivalent qualification

The applicant may be busy with part time studies towards an Honours or a Master’s degree

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work / OR willing to travel

Skills

Minimum 5 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder

Minimum 3 years software development experience

Experience with Postilion Interchanges PostBridge Base24, VisaBase12 VisaSMS MasterCard(Cr/Dr)

Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)

Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring

Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework

Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.

Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).

Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

Duties and Responsibilities

You will work within the team with the following responsibilities;

Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, Bankserv third party processors and directly to back-end systems.

Card production.

Generation of daily reports to finance.

Hardware integration.

Production stability.

Software testing.

Certification with VISA, Mastercard, Reserve bank, Bankserv.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

Consulting with Account managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, and Head: Production and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Personality Attributes

Must have good administrative and analytical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Stress management skills

Time management skills

Target orientated

Decision-making skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Focused

Dedicated

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Why your job matters

You’ll play a vital role in democratising and stabilising the financial system

Your work will help usher in new era of embedded finance for banks to brands

SA’s transaction flows and online economy depend on our systems

Role

The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.

The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.

The environment it dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required

Desired Skills:

Postilion Developer

POS Acquiring

TermAPP

Application Builder

Learn more/Apply for this position