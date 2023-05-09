SAP System Developer at Ntice Search

Our Client, KWV, a leading South African wine and spirits producer based in Paarl, has a vacancy for an SAP System Developer The successful candidate will be reporting to the SAP Team Leader.

You will be responsible for ensuring that the SAP System is up to date with the Company’s latest business procedures. Manage and optimize system usage and ensure that all services performed meet applicable standards and requirements (legal -, regulatory – and client related).

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Experience in SAP Logistics modules (MM, SD, QM or PP domains), but preferably SD .

(MM, SD, QM or PP domains), but . 3-5 years’ experience in the Beverage, FMCG Industry

Minimum of 5 years working experience in Object oriented ABAP programming.

Experience with developing interfaces between SAP and non-SAP applications.

Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

Management, Enhancement and Maintenance of SAP Technical system.

Manage, maintain, and support relevant SAP Modules.

System changes and upgrades.

Staff Training & Support.

ABAP technical and development assignments.

Support to SAP team members.

Ad-hoc projects.

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong technical skills in all areas of the ABAP workbench including: List, interactive, & ALV reporting; BAPIs and BDC scripts; Adobe Forms, SMART Forms, SAP Script; Dialog Programming; User-Exits & Customer Enhancements; IDOC; Performance Tuning; ABAP Objects; Workflow; Researching SAP Notes.

Relationship building.

Verbal and written communication skills in English.

Detail orientation.

Solution orientated.

Customer service orientation.

Salary negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

Object oriented

ABAP programming

SAP Logistics modules

