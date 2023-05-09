Scope Markets ramps up its presence in SA

Scope Markets, a globally licensed securities broker, is ramping up its presence in South Africa and globally looking to bridge the gap in the wealth management industry by bringing innovative, alternative investment opportunities to local investors.

In recent years, the company has seen increased demand from the South African market, specifically from private investors who are actively seeking more choice when it comes to the investment opportunities they can access.

“However, the local wealth management industry currently under-utilises alternative investments, creating a significant knowledge gap and a great market opportunity,” says Daniel Lawrance, CEO of Scope Prime.

“This is largely due to a lack of innovation and knowledge when it comes to alternative assets and limited regulatory support, but this is changing with traders now able to diversify their portfolios across multiple instruments and asset classes, providing the potential for higher returns.”

Alongside Scope Markets South Africa, the retail arm with which all direct clients will interact, the company is also launching Scope Prime. This division is for institutional relationships including banks and brokers who are seeking multi-asset liquidity.