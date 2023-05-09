Scrum Master

May 9, 2023

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles; Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment. Experience in he automotive industry is beneficial.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred

  • Experience within Automotive Industry beneficial.

  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

  • Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

  • At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion

  • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

  • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

  • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

  • Proven experience in creating psychological safety in teams

  • Must be able to use data to drive decision making in the teams and project

  • Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

  • High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

  • Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives

  • Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools

  • Provide updated reports on Agile process for the wider organization

  • Report on team progress, Delivery as well as identified Impediment and risks.

  • Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog

  • Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team

  • Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

  • Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices

  • Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

  • Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future

Physical demands: Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building

Travel: To customer site

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

