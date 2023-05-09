Senior Business Analyst (Payment Solutions) (CH807)

Our client a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payment solutions is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their growing team.
The Company offers innovative and customer-focused payment solutions for both banked and unbanked individuals. The team specialises in convenient and secure payment solutions for retailers, digital solutions, banking institutions, wallets, and informal vendors across Southern Africa.
Responsibilities will include:
- Gather and document business requirements from both internal and external stakeholders
- Bridge the gap between business and technical teams by translating business requirements into requirements and plans for software development team
- Assist business in documenting operational procedures and presentation flows
- Assist in gathering and documenting reporting requirements
- Maintain and manage changes to requirements during a project phase
- Work closely within PMO to support priority projects and manage backlog grooming with the product owners and project manager
- Manage and update BA artifacts and ensure that requirements are approved by stakeholders
- Constantly review requirements gathering process and tools, and suggest changes to ensure efficiencies
- Support UAT and testing requirements to ensure that features were delivered as per documented requirements and within acceptable quality standards
- Ongoing monitoring and re-calibration of deployed solutions
Required skills and experience
- 5 -8 years’ business analysis experience in the payments / financial industry
- Relevant qualification
- Full understanding of the Microsoft suite, [URL Removed] Jira, Confluence and Visio
- Understanding of the end-to-end payments environment (retailers, digital, banking, card schemes, EFT, settlement, acquiring, etc.) would be highly beneficial
- Self-starter that is able to work individually as well as in teams
- Ability to engage with all levels of stakeholders to include senior management and software developers
- Driver’s license
- Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans
General:
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Confluence
- Financial Services
- Jira
- Microsoft Visio
- Payments
- Requirements Elicitation