Senior C# Web Developer with Azure Cloud – Western Cape (hybrid set-up) – R1.1mil at E – Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN within a progressive coding environment; and Auditing and Tax management hub in the heart of Cape Town. This team ticks all the boxes: a technically strong team that is hugely invested in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful API’s, JavaScript, .NET Core and Azure (Azure functions, Azure Service bus, Web Apps, Event Hub and Blob Storage).

They are no doubt, very smart and passionate and are looking for like-minded Senior Developer’s who understand deep software engineering practices for the full SDLC!

The role in hybrid role in a delivery focused environment where you will get involved in designing and delivering a data-oriented platform that enables power users to define models that are consumed by end users.

WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THEIR ATTENTION?

8+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack

Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL

On the front end you have worked with the JavaScript stack

You are equipped to build enterprise-wide systems

Key knowledge of Cloud – Azure

Design patterns and Event Driven Architecture are a big plus.

Other nice to haves include: Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, By nature, you are a good communicator and play nicely in a team!

Qualifications:

Bcom degree /BSc Required with good grades

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary of [URL Removed] per annum, CTC plus perks, salary negotiable on experience.

