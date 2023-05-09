Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for an experienced Senior Full Stack Developer in Johannesburg. If you are feeling that it is time for you to move on in your career, send us your CV today.

Key Requirements

10+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Working with Ionic, PostgreSQL, Angular, Node.js, HTML, CSS, Typescript, JavaScript, SQL

Working with Relational DBs (PostgreSQL) and Caching stores (Redis)

Cloud infrastructure development

CloudFormation, CloudFront, CodePipeline, API Gateway, Simple Queue Service, Simple Notification, RDS, EC2, Elastic Container Service, ElastiCache)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

