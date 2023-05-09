Senior Project Manager

Our client who is a start-up company in the solar industry is looking for an experienced Project Manager to successfully manage their Commercial Solar Projects from start to finish. Successful candidates will have unlimited growth potential within the company

Area: Stikland Industrial, Cape Town

Qualifications:

A degree in engineering, construction management or related field.

2 – 5 years of experience in commercial solar project management.

Experience using project management and other software (such as Helioscope design, Microsoft project, excel, etc.).

Drawing basic Electrical schematics.

Responsibilities:

Develop project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resources needed specifically for commercial solar projects.

Drawing electrical schematics, Helioscope design and SSEG and Nersa applications.

Sourcing products and materials from various suppliers and ensuring budgets are met.

Consulting and organizing with various third parties for example consulting engineers, suppliers, technical support, earthing and lighting specialists, plant hire, health and safety, etc.

Managing multiple installation teams and ensuring they completely understand scope of work and have required equipment to complete work.

Setting up and commissioning of solar equipment.

Communicate commercial solar project status, issues and updates to clients, Sales Engineers and management.

Identify and manage commercial solar project risks

Additional skills:

PPA Knowledge:

Demonstrate a strong understanding of Power Purchase Agreement structures, including contract terms, financial implications, and risk management.

Financial Analysis:

Conduct thorough financial analysis of commercial solar projects, including cost estimation, revenue projections, and return on investment calculations

Desired Skills:

• PPA Knowledge

• Financial Analysis

Senior Project Manager

Commercial Solar Projects

Learn more/Apply for this position