Senior SAP PP Consultant

- In-depth knowledge of SAP PP (Production Planning) and PE (Production Engineering Modules
- Strong experience in implementing SAP PP/PE solutions for manufacturing industries.
- Expertise in configuring, customizing, and maintaining SAP PP/PE modules
- Proficiency in PP master data such as material master, BOM, and work centre.
- Knowledge of PP process flows such as MRP, Demand Management, Production Orders.
- Experience in integrating SAP PP/PE with other modules such as MM, SD, and FI.
- Familiarity with PP reporting tools such as SAP BI and SAP BO.
- Good communication skills to coordinate with business users, stakeholders and technical teams.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to troubleshoot SAP PP/PE issues.
- Ability to lead a team of SAP PP/PE consultants and mentor junior teams members.
- Proficiency in creating modifying, and maintaining Master Recipes in SAP PP.
- Knowledge of various Master Recipe types, such as Discrete Manufacturing and Process Manufacturing.
- Strong understanding of the manufacturing process flow, including the Bill of Material (BOM) and Routing.
- Experience in handling complex scenarios, such as multi-level BOMs, alternate BOMs, and production versions
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Social Perceptiveness
- Service Orientation
- Critical Thinking
- Active Listening
- Active Learning
- Systems Analysis