Senior SAP PP Consultant

May 9, 2023

  • In-depth knowledge of SAP PP (Production Planning) and PE (Production Engineering Modules

  • Strong experience in implementing SAP PP/PE solutions for manufacturing industries.

  • Expertise in configuring, customizing, and maintaining SAP PP/PE modules

  • Proficiency in PP master data such as material master, BOM, and work centre.

  • Knowledge of PP process flows such as MRP, Demand Management, Production Orders.

  • Experience in integrating SAP PP/PE with other modules such as MM, SD, and FI.

  • Familiarity with PP reporting tools such as SAP BI and SAP BO.

  • Good communication skills to coordinate with business users, stakeholders and technical teams.

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to troubleshoot SAP PP/PE issues.

  • Ability to lead a team of SAP PP/PE consultants and mentor junior teams members.

  • Proficiency in creating modifying, and maintaining Master Recipes in SAP PP.

  • Knowledge of various Master Recipe types, such as Discrete Manufacturing and Process Manufacturing.

  • Familiarity with SAP PP integration with other modules such as MM and SD.

  • Strong understanding of the manufacturing process flow, including the Bill of Material (BOM) and Routing.

  • Experience in handling complex scenarios, such as multi-level BOMs, alternate BOMs, and production versions

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Service Orientation
  • Critical Thinking
  • Active Listening
  • Active Learning
  • Systems Analysis

