Senior Software Developer

May 9, 2023

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 7 years experience in software development
  • Love of all things software development
  • Good knowledge of .NET technologies and C#
  • Proficient in working with Azure cloud platform, specifically Azure Functions
  • Azure certification (e.g. Azure Fundamentals, Azure Developer Associate)
  • Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases
  • Experience of internal unit testing and QA processes
  • Experience of working within Agile teams
  • Flexible attitude, critical thinking, and the ability to leverage technology to solve business problems
  • Excellent communication, teamwork and relationship-building skills

Additional Information
Advantageous:

  • Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 development (e.g., API’s, web services and plug-ins)
  • Experience of working with the Power Platform – Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI.
  • Proficient in JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks

Desired Skills:

  • .net
  • C#
  • SQL
  • AZURE
  • CLOUD
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The client Software is a premier custom software and product development IT company, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups.

We pride ourselves in taking on and solving complex problems as well as high stake projects through the use of a balanced combination between tech savvy and a deep understanding of a client’s needs.

We have a prominent presence in the financial services industry and have started to branch out into other industries such as agritech and healthtech.

Learn more/Apply for this position