Senior Software Developer

Qualifications:

Minimum 7 years experience in software development

Love of all things software development

Good knowledge of .NET technologies and C#

Proficient in working with Azure cloud platform, specifically Azure Functions

Azure certification (e.g. Azure Fundamentals, Azure Developer Associate)

Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases

Experience of internal unit testing and QA processes

Experience of working within Agile teams

Flexible attitude, critical thinking, and the ability to leverage technology to solve business problems

Excellent communication, teamwork and relationship-building skills

Additional Information

Advantageous:

Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 development (e.g., API’s, web services and plug-ins)

Experience of working with the Power Platform – Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI.

Proficient in JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks

Desired Skills:

.net

C#

SQL

AZURE

CLOUD

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The client Software is a premier custom software and product development IT company, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups.

We pride ourselves in taking on and solving complex problems as well as high stake projects through the use of a balanced combination between tech savvy and a deep understanding of a client’s needs.

We have a prominent presence in the financial services industry and have started to branch out into other industries such as agritech and healthtech.

Learn more/Apply for this position