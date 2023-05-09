Server Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Job duties:
- Availability and accessibility of data information required on time and in the future
- Security and Systems Health monitoring
- Maintenance, Patching and Upgrades of ICT equipment
- Compliance of relevent laws, regulations and contractual arrangements
- Delivery of IT service through processing of data by application and support systems processes
- Ensuring the safe-keeping of data, security, disaster management plans and availability of systems and software
- Advanced trouble shooting and configuration of ITC equipment
Position requirements:
- BSc : Computer Science and Information System or BTech – Information Technology
- Industry Certification ( Mcse, VMware, SQL )
- Five years of relevant experience in a ICT environment
Desired Skills:
- Computing
- Engineering
- Servers