Server Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

May 9, 2023

Job duties:

  • Availability and accessibility of data information required on time and in the future
  • Security and Systems Health monitoring
  • Maintenance, Patching and Upgrades of ICT equipment
  • Compliance of relevent laws, regulations and contractual arrangements
  • Delivery of IT service through processing of data by application and support systems processes
  • Ensuring the safe-keeping of data, security, disaster management plans and availability of systems and software
  • Advanced trouble shooting and configuration of ITC equipment

Position requirements:

  • BSc : Computer Science and Information System or BTech – Information Technology
  • Industry Certification ( Mcse, VMware, SQL )
  • Five years of relevant experience in a ICT environment

Desired Skills:

  • Computing
  • Engineering
  • Servers

Learn more/Apply for this position