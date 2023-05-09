SQL Developer

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience SQL Database and Backend Development with knowledge of C#. NET Framework.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies

MS SQL Database (T-SQL)

C#

JavaScript

Microservices

Knowledge and experience on web services development.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing including validation procedures.

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

Javascript

T-SQL

Microservices

Database development

Software Development

Back-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

