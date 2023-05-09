Technical Administrator

May 9, 2023

Our client in the manufacturing sector is looking to employ a Technical Administrator to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:

  • Matric qualification.
  • Experience as a purchasing assistant or in a similar role.
  • Good understanding of supply chain procedures.
  • MS Office – Outlook, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
  • Good time management skills.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Valid driver’s Licence.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Requesting quotes and raise purchase requests.
  • Negotiating with vendors and building positive, long-term relationships with suppliers.
  • Researching new suppliers and products.
  • Update internal database with order details and track orders and ensure timely delivery.
  • Handling supplier related queries and / or late deliveries.
  • Liaise with stores department to ensure all products arrive in good condition at the company and sites.
  • Assisting with ensuring that processes needed for the Quality Management System (QMS) for ISO are established implemented and maintained.
  • Execute any other duties as reasonably requested by direct superior and / or Managing Director.


Please consider your application unsuccessful, if you are not contacted within two of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Administrator
  • Supply chain procedures
  • Purchasing assistant
  • Matric
  • Quotes
  • Purchase orders
  • MS Office

