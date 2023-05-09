Technical Administrator

Our client in the manufacturing sector is looking to employ a Technical Administrator to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

Matric qualification.

Experience as a purchasing assistant or in a similar role.

Good understanding of supply chain procedures.

MS Office – Outlook, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Good time management skills.

Good communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Valid driver’s Licence.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Requesting quotes and raise purchase requests.

Negotiating with vendors and building positive, long-term relationships with suppliers.

Researching new suppliers and products.

Update internal database with order details and track orders and ensure timely delivery.

Handling supplier related queries and / or late deliveries.

Liaise with stores department to ensure all products arrive in good condition at the company and sites.

Assisting with ensuring that processes needed for the Quality Management System (QMS) for ISO are established implemented and maintained.

Execute any other duties as reasonably requested by direct superior and / or Managing Director.



Please consider your application unsuccessful, if you are not contacted within two of applying.

