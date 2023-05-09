Our client in the manufacturing sector is looking to employ a Technical Administrator to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:
- Matric qualification.
- Experience as a purchasing assistant or in a similar role.
- Good understanding of supply chain procedures.
- MS Office – Outlook, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
- Good time management skills.
- Good communication skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Valid driver’s Licence.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Requesting quotes and raise purchase requests.
- Negotiating with vendors and building positive, long-term relationships with suppliers.
- Researching new suppliers and products.
- Update internal database with order details and track orders and ensure timely delivery.
- Handling supplier related queries and / or late deliveries.
- Liaise with stores department to ensure all products arrive in good condition at the company and sites.
- Assisting with ensuring that processes needed for the Quality Management System (QMS) for ISO are established implemented and maintained.
- Execute any other duties as reasonably requested by direct superior and / or Managing Director.
Please consider your application unsuccessful, if you are not contacted within two of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Technical Administrator
- Supply chain procedures
- Purchasing assistant
- Matric
- Quotes
- Purchase orders
- MS Office