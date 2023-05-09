UI Developer (Onsite)

We are looking for a strong Intermediate UX/UI Developer, who has a solid understanding of Web Technologies such as Front-end frameworks like Angular Material, Ionic, React and Foundation. In addition, you should have a fundamental understanding of User Experience design and related design programs like Figma, Adobe XD etc. You would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep your skills and industry knowledge current.

Minimum 5 years in UI/Web Development experience with a proven track record of multiple projects

UX Principles experience – Very Important candidate understand the fundamentals of a user experience design. (Course highly beneficial if not yet exposed to industry)

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3 jQuery (Will be working with Frameworks such as Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular JS, React, Ionic and others)

Responsive Web Design experience (Designing and developing for multiple platforms)

Experience using Browser Development and debugging tools

Qualification Required:

Matric

Related Industry Certification

Preferred Qualification:

Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred

As a UI Developer with us, you will work closely with our client to understand their business needs and translate those requirements into intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, developers, and project managers to ensure that all projects are delivered on time and to the highest standards.

Develop and maintain software applications and user interfaces for our client in the automotive industry.

Collaborate with designers and developers to ensure that all projects are delivered on time and to the highest quality.

Implement best practices in front-end frameworks to ensure that our client’s applications are easy to use and visually appealing.

Troubleshoot and resolve any issues that arise during the development process.

Continuously improve and optimize the user interface design and development process.

Key Areas of Responsibility

Consulting with clients and team members to understand the business goals and deliverables.

Implementing front-end frameworks and theming capabilities using HTML, SASS and JavaScript libraries.

Implementing modular structures and reusable components within the codebase.

Responsible for code reviews, branching strategies and git repositories.

Implementing responsive designs and cross-browser testing.

Assist designers with wireframes and process flows, visual designs and maintaining component libraries.

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Strong skills in Figma or similar programs are also accepted like, Adobe XD, Sketch etc.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Excellent coding ability.

12 Months Contract

Onsite – Johannesburg 5 days a week

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

