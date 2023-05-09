Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

An established customer-centric Digital Studio is in search of a versatile Web Developer with over five years of experience to join their team and work on a diverse range of exciting ongoing and upcoming projects. As a member of the team, you will be responsible for developing outstanding web products on multiple platforms and frameworks while also guiding junior developers. This position is in Umhlanga (KZN), South Africa, and offers a hybrid work environment. Proficiency in Angular JS/Angular 2+, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Node.js [URL Removed] is required, along with exposure to MVC/Razor/C#.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential Competencies:

Angular JS/Angular 2+, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Node.js [URL Removed] to MVC/Razor/C#

Database knowledge and optimisation.

Experience with site profiling, bench marking and performance optimization.

Working experience with 3rd party APIs and micro services.

Experience communicating with web services using JSON/REST

Experience working in a DevOps/Git source control environment.

Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture.

Web UI / CSS/SASS / Styles / Bootstrap.

Experience working in agile methodologies.

In-flight teaching and mentoring.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders.

Advantageous Skills:

Understanding of the API stack and flows

PHP

Node

Yarn

Extensive UI Design experience

TDD (advantageous).

Exposure to Public Cloud (Azure/Amazon etc)

MVC architecture

Apache/Nginx

ATTRIBUTES:

A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.

A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.

Broadly skilled with the ability to adapt to different tools or workflows according to the deadline or output required.

Passionate about keeping abreast of changes in your chosen area of technology.

The ability to ingest constructive criticism and work with team input while staying true to the product.

The maturity to work purposefully and steadily under pressure with all kinds of clients.

The culture of imparting knowledge to co-workers, regardless of years of experience, and to constantly acquire and adopt knowledge from others.

Career-focused with the motivation to forge one’s own path to success within a high-performing team.

The drive to be the best in the industry in every task you undertake.

The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived cachet of the task.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Web

Developer

Media

Learn more/Apply for this position