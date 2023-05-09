Web Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

Role Purpose:

You will be responsible for evolving and improving our web-based configuration interface on our industrial-grade embedded Linux platform.

The configuration interface is the interface between the firmware and the user. Written in VueJS, it is responsible for communicating engineering information and allowing setup. This includes the backend and frontend look and feel (Full stack).

You’ll assist the company to achieve its goals by: Displaying technical information gathered from equipment such as battery voltages, generator fuel levels and many more. Giving users an intuitive way to set up and configure a system that communicates with equipment. Work with engineers to understand the workings of real-world power equipment. Graphing recorded data. Using data analysis to provide insights into data that has been gathered. Deploying web servers on embedded Linux platforms. Working with engineers to turn data into useful information.

You will be in a small and agile team that values growing you into a fluent and confident programmer.

Our values include collaboration, innovative problem solving, and mutual accountability while keeping to the lean principals of product design.

You will be working closely with the design engineers, in a position that will include a lot of engineering aspects.

For the right candidate, this role will offer strong prospects for a clear path to leadership positions within the development team, subject to performance.

Experience:

At least 1 year of experience in important skills is preferred.

Important skills:

These may be learned on the job or by training sessions, but at least having some of these skills already will be greatly beneficial.

NodeJS

VueJS

Helpful skills:

These skills will be acquired during your work, as they are a vital part of what you will be doing.

Working with GitHub

Working on Linux

Working on embedded platforms with limited memory

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of subcomponents in our product web interface.

Design and maintain a modern, user-friendly web portal.

Maintain code on GitHub.

Understand requirements, develop web interfaces without exact requirements.

Learn from senior team members to better understand our market and our clients.

Test web interfaces to ensure smooth operation and ease of use.

Demo web interfaces to team members and clients.

Work model:

As we work with real-world hardware, we prefer you to work in the office at least half of the week.

Some travel may be expected.

Desired Skills:

Linux platforms

NodeJS

VueJS

GitHub

embedded platforms with limited memory

