Audit Professionals

If you are newly/nearly qualified CA (SA) OR if your SAICA Articles are wrapping up and you have not yet secured your next great opportunity, then please do get in touch – we have audit opportunities locally & internationally.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed SAICA Articles

Caseware/Draftworx

Keen on pursuing a career in audit

Should you meet the minimum requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively, you can phone Alex on [Phone Number Removed];

For more finance jobs, visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

auditing

Caseware

Draftworx

Learn more/Apply for this position