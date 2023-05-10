Audit Professionals

If you are newly/nearly qualified CA (SA) OR if your SAICA Articles are wrapping up and you have not yet secured your next great opportunity, then please do get in touch – we have audit opportunities locally & internationally.
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed SAICA Articles
- Caseware/Draftworx
- Keen on pursuing a career in audit
Should you meet the minimum requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively, you can phone Alex on [Phone Number Removed];
