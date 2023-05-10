Our client is looking for a skilled Business Analyst to join their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
- 5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Experience in requirements gathering, developing roadmaps
Responsibilities
- Gather, interpret, and use complex data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimize results.
- Run daily scrums.
- Draw up specification documentations.
- Conduct full lifecycle of analytics projects, including pulling, manipulating, and exporting data from project requirements documentation to design and execution.
- Develop and implement data analyses, leverage data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
Desired Skills:
- Requirement Gathering
- Documentation
- Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years