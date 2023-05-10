Business Analyst

Our client is looking for a skilled Business Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • 5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst
  • Experience in requirements gathering, developing roadmaps

Responsibilities

  • Gather, interpret, and use complex data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimize results.
  • Run daily scrums.
  • Draw up specification documentations.
  • Conduct full lifecycle of analytics projects, including pulling, manipulating, and exporting data from project requirements documentation to design and execution.
  • Develop and implement data analyses, leverage data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Desired Skills:

  • Requirement Gathering
  • Documentation
  • Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

