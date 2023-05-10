Business Analyst (Dynamics 365) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a critical role developing and integrating large and complex Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions with 3rd party systems as your technical & functional expertise as a Business Analyst is sought to fill a fully remote role with a UK-based provider of Data-Centric Business Solutions. The successful incumbent will possess a tertiary Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/Information Systems or related field, have 5-10 years’ work experience in a similar role with the ability to design, build, test and implement Dynamics 365 solutions linking/integrating to client systems. You must also have solid knowledge of the main marketing, sales, and customer service processes in the CRM field and of the main capabilities supporting these processes (e.g., lead generation & nurturing, customer management, opportunity management, ticket & knowledge management). A Microsoft Dynamics Certification and experience with Scrum Ceremonies and Artefacts in addition, will prove a distinct advantage.

DUTIES:

Engage in end-to-end functional activities –

Requirements collection.

Drafting of functional analysis.

Integration, configuration and customization of the solution.

Preparation and execution of tests.

Preparation and execution of training.

Participation in data migration activities, integration, user support, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or related disciplines.

Experience/Skills –

5-10 Years of work experience as a Business Analyst or similar capacity.

The ability to design, build, test and implement Dynamics 365 solutions linking/integrating to client systems.

Knowledge of the main marketing, sales, and customer service processes in the CRM field and of the main capabilities supporting these processes (e.g., lead generation & nurturing, customer management, opportunity management, ticket & knowledge management).

Knowledge of Agile Scrum methodology.

Ideal to have –

Experience working with (Microsoft Dynamics) Cloud.

Experienced in Software Integration using APIs and Web Services.

Microsoft Dynamics Certification is a distinct advantage.

Scrum Ceremonies and Artefacts experience is a distinct advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to operate independently and in teams, good organisational skills and predisposition to work in a team.

The eagerness to develop yourself in system integration field.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong written and verbal communication with an emphasis on technical writing skills.

COMMENTS:

