Business Analyst (JHB/CPT/DBN Remote) (Contract/Perm) at Datafin Recruitment

A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company urgently seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst to fill a Permanent or Contract role. The ideal candidate must have suitable work experience in a similar role including experience with Employee Benefit, Retirement Fund, Pension Fund, Provident Fund, New business onboarding, Retirement Fund claims, Policy Anniversary etc. Your technical proficiency should include Business Process Mapping, AS-IS, TO-BE Analysis, Acceptance Criteria, Feature, Epic Writing & Agile way of requirement writing with skills in tools such as MS Visio, Azure DevOps and Confluence.

Must have Business Analyst work experience.

Must have experience with Employee Benefit, Retirement Fund, Pension Fund, Provident Fund, New business onboarding, Retirement Fund claims, Policy Anniversary etc.

Technical Knowledge: Business Process Mapping, AS-IS, TO-BE analysis, Agile way of requirement writing, Acceptance Criteria, Feature, Epic Writing.

Figma.

Wireframing knowledge.

