Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is looking for a skilled Business Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Experience in requirements gathering, developing roadmaps

Responsibilities

Gather, interpret, and use complex data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimize results.

Run daily scrums.

Draw up specification documentations.

Conduct full lifecycle of analytics projects, including pulling, manipulating, and exporting data from project requirements documentation to design and execution.

Develop and implement data analyses, leverage data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Desired Skills:

Requirement Gathering

Documentation

Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position