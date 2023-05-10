Database Administrator – Gauteng

Our client is searching for Database Administrator to join our client at Springs.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Maths Literacy is not sufficient)

  • Bsc Degree in information Technology or equivalent.

Experience Required:

  • Five (5) + years’ Database Administration Experience

  • Strong Technical experience

  • Understanding of ITIL Framework; and

  • In depth knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server

  • ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or
    Navision

  • Process Improvement Experience

  • Building and Configuring SSIS packages experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

  • Monitor and Maintain MS SQL Database Environment;

  • Monitor and Maintain Oracle Database Environment;

  • Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

  • Maintain and Comply with Risk and Compliance Security Standards;

  • Prepares technical reports by collecting; analysing; summarizing information and trends;

  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

  • Monitor, Maintain and assist with Application Integrations;

  • Provide data management support to users of data;

  • Implement long-term strategic changes for database development in sync with its end-users, managers and other stakeholders;

  • Attend to audit queries as and when required; and

  • Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

  • Be sensitive to deadlines;

  • Be able to interact in a team environment;

  • Adapt quickly to change;

  • Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and
    customer service skills;

  • Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

  • Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements;

  • Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

  • Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

  • Uses own initiative and can work independently; and

  • Good presentation skill

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

