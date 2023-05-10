Database Design Specialist (Chief Expert) 2280Evdb – Gauteng Johannesburg

Maintenance and further development of the LCAAP platform, including but limited to the following

Database

Management of the existing Postgres database.

Proposal for PostgreSQL successor and Postgres database migration to the proposed new solution.

Proposal for data interface technology and migration of the interfaces to the proposed new solution.

2. Business Rules

Management of the existing KNIME Workflows.

Extension of the possibilities for the implementation of business logic.

professional developers e.g. in Typescript

Citizen Developers e.g. in Power Apps and Python

ensuring smooth integration and collaboration

Alignment and support for the product owner in achieving targets / goals

Alignment / collaboration with various stakeholders / teams in realisation of targets

Workshops / workshop facilitation / team discussions / decision making

Minimum Requirements:

Azure Cloud

CDH

PostgreDB, MS SQL, Power apps

Database management

Database design (consolidation / use case layers)

Data migration to CDH

Knime workflows

Knime analytics / workflows

Python

Data analytics

Database management / design

Knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)

Knowledge of Agile Working Model and ITPM (Advantageous)

Proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Desired Skills:

KNIME

PostgreDB

Data Modeller

Data Analytics

