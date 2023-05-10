Database Design Specialist (Chief Expert) 2280Evdb – Gauteng Johannesburg

Maintenance and further development of the LCAAP platform, including but limited to the following
- Database
- Management of the existing Postgres database.
- Proposal for PostgreSQL successor and Postgres database migration to the proposed new solution.
- Proposal for data interface technology and migration of the interfaces to the proposed new solution.
2. Business Rules
- Management of the existing KNIME Workflows.
- Extension of the possibilities for the implementation of business logic.
- professional developers e.g. in Typescript
- Citizen Developers e.g. in Power Apps and Python
- ensuring smooth integration and collaboration
- Alignment and support for the product owner in achieving targets / goals
- Alignment / collaboration with various stakeholders / teams in realisation of targets
- Workshops / workshop facilitation / team discussions / decision making
Minimum Requirements:
- Azure Cloud
- CDH
- PostgreDB, MS SQL, Power apps
- Database management
- Database design (consolidation / use case layers)
- Data migration to CDH
- Knime workflows
- Knime analytics / workflows
- Python
- Data analytics
- Database management / design
- Knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
- Knowledge of Agile Working Model and ITPM (Advantageous)
- Proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
Desired Skills:
- KNIME
- PostgreDB
- Data Modeller
- Data Analytics