Database Design Specialist (Chief Expert) 2280Evdb

May 10, 2023

Maintenance and further development of the LCAAP platform, including but limited to the following

  1. Database

  • Management of the existing Postgres database.

  • Proposal for PostgreSQL successor and Postgres database migration to the proposed new solution.

  • Proposal for data interface technology and migration of the interfaces to the proposed new solution.

2. Business Rules

  • Management of the existing KNIME Workflows.

  • Extension of the possibilities for the implementation of business logic.

  • professional developers e.g. in Typescript

  • Citizen Developers e.g. in Power Apps and Python

  • ensuring smooth integration and collaboration

  • Alignment and support for the product owner in achieving targets / goals

  • Alignment / collaboration with various stakeholders / teams in realisation of targets

  • Workshops / workshop facilitation / team discussions / decision making

Minimum Requirements:

  • Azure Cloud

  • CDH

  • PostgreDB, MS SQL, Power apps

  • Database management

  • Database design (consolidation / use case layers)

  • Data migration to CDH

  • Knime workflows

  • Knime analytics / workflows

  • Python

  • Data analytics

  • Database management / design

  • Knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)

  • Knowledge of Agile Working Model and ITPM (Advantageous)

  • Proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Desired Skills:

  • KNIME
  • PostgreDB
  • Data Modeller
  • Data Analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position