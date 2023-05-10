Desktop Support Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:
With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we employ top talent to support our key business functions.
Key performance areas:
- Provide on-site and remote desktop support (hardware and application) to Head Office users , Primarily Executives and Senior Managers.
- Manage deployment, installations and maintenance of new/existing desktops, laptops, mobile devices and software
- Technology Management [i.e. MS Endpoint Management, EMM (Intune), MS SCCM, EFSS, AD etc.
- Technology Management of Apple Mac devices using Jamf Software ***
- Analysis and resolution of desktop-related hardware and software problems
- Preventative maintenance
- Ensuring that SLAs are achieved for Incidents & Service Requests
- Ensuring that support processes and documentation/reporting are relevant and optimized to ensure best possible service delivery to end user community
- Manage and support project implementation
You should have:
- Matric with A+ , MCSE or a relevant IT National Diploma
- 5 years experience within a similar role [Incl. Supporting Windows 7/8.1/10 & 11 environment & Various AppleMac Operating Systems]
- A strong level of desktop application support across multiple platforms (e.g. Oracle/SQL/.Net)
- Strong desktop OS knowledge and skills (Windows 7 and Windows 10)
- Knowledge of Browsers ( Edge, Chrome etc)
- Knowledge of Cell phones and Mobile Devices across various brands
- PC hardware (diagnostic and troubleshooting) skills
- A basic understanding of a Microsoft server and Azure Cloud environment
- An understanding of Windows AD environment
- An understanding of SMS/SCCM/Intune software deployments and packaging
- A working knowledge of MS Office and Office 365
- High Professional and customer service orientation
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills dealing with individuals at various business levels / Mostly Senior Managers
- To be able to work in a highly pressurized and target driven environment
- Work within a team to achieve common goals and work independently
- Strong Team Lead and Assertive
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- A willingness to learn
- Valid Driver’s Licence
The following qualifications/skills/knowledge would be advantageous
- Understanding of ITIL framework.
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.