Desktop Support Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we employ top talent to support our key business functions.



Key performance areas:

Provide on-site and remote desktop support (hardware and application) to Head Office users , Primarily Executives and Senior Managers.

Manage deployment, installations and maintenance of new/existing desktops, laptops, mobile devices and software

Technology Management [i.e. MS Endpoint Management, EMM (Intune), MS SCCM, EFSS, AD etc.

Technology Management of Apple Mac devices using Jamf Software ***

Analysis and resolution of desktop-related hardware and software problems

Preventative maintenance

Ensuring that SLAs are achieved for Incidents & Service Requests

Ensuring that support processes and documentation/reporting are relevant and optimized to ensure best possible service delivery to end user community

Manage and support project implementation

You should have:

Matric with A+ , MCSE or a relevant IT National Diploma

5 years experience within a similar role [Incl. Supporting Windows 7/8.1/10 & 11 environment & Various AppleMac Operating Systems]

A strong level of desktop application support across multiple platforms (e.g. Oracle/SQL/.Net)

Strong desktop OS knowledge and skills (Windows 7 and Windows 10)

Knowledge of Browsers ( Edge, Chrome etc)

Knowledge of Cell phones and Mobile Devices across various brands

PC hardware (diagnostic and troubleshooting) skills

A basic understanding of a Microsoft server and Azure Cloud environment

An understanding of Windows AD environment

An understanding of SMS/SCCM/Intune software deployments and packaging

A working knowledge of MS Office and Office 365

High Professional and customer service orientation

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills dealing with individuals at various business levels / Mostly Senior Managers

To be able to work in a highly pressurized and target driven environment

Work within a team to achieve common goals and work independently

Strong Team Lead and Assertive

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

A willingness to learn

Valid Driver’s Licence

The following qualifications/skills/knowledge would be advantageous



Understanding of ITIL framework.

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

