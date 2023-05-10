Ecommerce Developer (CPT)

To develop and support ecommerce platforms for the group of companies.

Key Requirements:

  • Matric (essential)
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent work experience
  • Preferably 3 years of experience developing e-commerce sites using Shopify, with a deep understanding of Shopify’s APIs, apps, and webhooks (essential)
  • Strong programming skills in PHP, with experience building backend systems and databases (essential)
  • Experience working with front-end technologies, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and with front-end frameworks such as React and [URL Removed] (desired)
  • Experience with version control tools, such as Git (desired)
  • Familiarity with cloud platforms, such as AWS or Google Cloud, and with containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes (desired)

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain ecommerce websites that are user-friendly, efficient, and secure.
  • Improve website performance and customer experience through continuous optimization and testing
  • Ensure seamless integration of third-party tools and applications
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet those needs
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in ecommerce development

Competencies/ Job Related Skills:

  • Accuracy – the ability to deliver faultless work that conforms to the actual and true value.
  • Analytical skills- Approach a problem by using a logical systematic approach, analyzing information to make decisions or to infer conclusions.
  • Attention to detail – to accomplish tasks and processes accurately and completely and to be concerned about detail and accuracy.
  • Communication – the ability to communicate (listen, speak & write) at the level required to transfer and acquire information in the most appropriate manner and time, in order to achieve common objectives and improve work quality.
  • Numerical skills – the ability to work with numbers and do basic calculations.
  • Organising – Organise materials, tools or human capital to ensure successful completion of tasks.
  • Planning – to be able to anticipate and identify work priorities and the most effective way of achieving them, the organization and planning of available resources and the development of contingency plans.
  • Proactical Thinking – identifies risks and opportunities and develops contingency strategies.
  • Problem Solving – the ability to anticipate critical situations and solve problems, including unforeseen problems. By suggesting solutions and quickly identifying the most appropriate one.
  • Results Focus – Focus persistently on outcomes, establishing goals, monitoring progress to toward them and ultimately achieving them.
  • Strategic Thinking – Ability to establish a course of action to accomplish a long-range goal or vision.
  • Time Management – the ability to prioritise and manage time effectively in order to reach deadlines and objectives.
  • Commercial awareness – an awareness of the need for efficiency, cost effectiveness, customer care and a knowledge of the market in which the company operates

To apply please send a comprehensive CV with supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed]
Subject: eCommerce Developer.

Supporting Documents:

  • Copy of Matric
  • Copy o Tertiary Qualifications

