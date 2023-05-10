Ecommerce Developer (CPT)

To develop and support ecommerce platforms for the group of companies.

Key Requirements:

Matric (essential)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent work experience

Preferably 3 years of experience developing e-commerce sites using Shopify, with a deep understanding of Shopify’s APIs, apps, and webhooks (essential)

Strong programming skills in PHP, with experience building backend systems and databases (essential)

Experience working with front-end technologies, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and with front-end frameworks such as React and [URL Removed] (desired)

Experience with version control tools, such as Git (desired)

Familiarity with cloud platforms, such as AWS or Google Cloud, and with containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes (desired)

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain ecommerce websites that are user-friendly, efficient, and secure.

Improve website performance and customer experience through continuous optimization and testing

Ensure seamless integration of third-party tools and applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet those needs

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in ecommerce development

Competencies/ Job Related Skills:

Accuracy – the ability to deliver faultless work that conforms to the actual and true value.

Analytical skills- Approach a problem by using a logical systematic approach, analyzing information to make decisions or to infer conclusions.

Attention to detail – to accomplish tasks and processes accurately and completely and to be concerned about detail and accuracy.

Communication – the ability to communicate (listen, speak & write) at the level required to transfer and acquire information in the most appropriate manner and time, in order to achieve common objectives and improve work quality.

Numerical skills – the ability to work with numbers and do basic calculations.

Organising – Organise materials, tools or human capital to ensure successful completion of tasks.

Planning – to be able to anticipate and identify work priorities and the most effective way of achieving them, the organization and planning of available resources and the development of contingency plans.

Proactical Thinking – identifies risks and opportunities and develops contingency strategies.

Problem Solving – the ability to anticipate critical situations and solve problems, including unforeseen problems. By suggesting solutions and quickly identifying the most appropriate one.

Results Focus – Focus persistently on outcomes, establishing goals, monitoring progress to toward them and ultimately achieving them.

Strategic Thinking – Ability to establish a course of action to accomplish a long-range goal or vision.

Time Management – the ability to prioritise and manage time effectively in order to reach deadlines and objectives.

Commercial awareness – an awareness of the need for efficiency, cost effectiveness, customer care and a knowledge of the market in which the company operates

To apply please send a comprehensive CV with supporting documents to response "at" [URL Removed]

Subject: eCommerce Developer.

Subject: eCommerce Developer.

Supporting Documents:

Copy of Matric

Copy o Tertiary Qualifications

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

