Ecommerce Developer (CPT)

To develop and support ecommerce platforms for the group of companies.
Key Requirements:
- Matric (essential)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent work experience
- Preferably 3 years of experience developing e-commerce sites using Shopify, with a deep understanding of Shopify’s APIs, apps, and webhooks (essential)
- Strong programming skills in PHP, with experience building backend systems and databases (essential)
- Experience working with front-end technologies, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and with front-end frameworks such as React and [URL Removed] (desired)
- Experience with version control tools, such as Git (desired)
- Familiarity with cloud platforms, such as AWS or Google Cloud, and with containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes (desired)
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain ecommerce websites that are user-friendly, efficient, and secure.
- Improve website performance and customer experience through continuous optimization and testing
- Ensure seamless integration of third-party tools and applications
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and deliver solutions that meet those needs
- Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in ecommerce development
Competencies/ Job Related Skills:
- Accuracy – the ability to deliver faultless work that conforms to the actual and true value.
- Analytical skills- Approach a problem by using a logical systematic approach, analyzing information to make decisions or to infer conclusions.
- Attention to detail – to accomplish tasks and processes accurately and completely and to be concerned about detail and accuracy.
- Communication – the ability to communicate (listen, speak & write) at the level required to transfer and acquire information in the most appropriate manner and time, in order to achieve common objectives and improve work quality.
- Numerical skills – the ability to work with numbers and do basic calculations.
- Organising – Organise materials, tools or human capital to ensure successful completion of tasks.
- Planning – to be able to anticipate and identify work priorities and the most effective way of achieving them, the organization and planning of available resources and the development of contingency plans.
- Proactical Thinking – identifies risks and opportunities and develops contingency strategies.
- Problem Solving – the ability to anticipate critical situations and solve problems, including unforeseen problems. By suggesting solutions and quickly identifying the most appropriate one.
- Results Focus – Focus persistently on outcomes, establishing goals, monitoring progress to toward them and ultimately achieving them.
- Strategic Thinking – Ability to establish a course of action to accomplish a long-range goal or vision.
- Time Management – the ability to prioritise and manage time effectively in order to reach deadlines and objectives.
- Commercial awareness – an awareness of the need for efficiency, cost effectiveness, customer care and a knowledge of the market in which the company operates
Supporting Documents:
- Copy of Matric
- Copy o Tertiary Qualifications
