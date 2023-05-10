Front-End Developer – Western Cape George

Frontend Developer (Vue js and React js)

Exeptional opportunity at high flying, international company in the Garden Route!

Opportunity for someone who is serious about their career and loves to work in a team environment.

Our client looking for a skilled Frontend Developer with experience in Vue js and/or React js to join our team.

As a Frontend Developer, you will be responsible for creating responsive user interfaces and collaborating with UI/UX designers and other developers to implement frontend features. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of web development principles, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for delivering exceptional user experiences.

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain responsive user interfaces using [URL Removed] and [URL Removed]

Collaborate with other developers and UI/UX designers to implement frontend features.

Write clean, reusable, and maintainable code that adheres to industry standards.

Ensure cross-browser compatibility and optimize page load speeds to enhance user experience.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality.

Stay updated with the latest trends in web development.

Requirements

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in frontend development using Vue js and/or React js.

Strong understanding of Node js and package management within the ecosystem (NPM/Yarn).

Strong understanding of the web development process from design to deployment.

Proficiency in CSS Preprocessor technologies such as Sass/SCSS.

Thorough understanding of source control systems such as Git.

Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with the ability to excel in a dynamic environment.

Bonus Exposure or Experience

UI libraries like Tailwind CSS.

Styled Components for Next js.

Frontend validation libraries.

Azure DevOps.

Yarn package manager.

Design tools such as Figma/Adobe XD.

Key Competencies

Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work independently or collaboratively with a team to deliver projects.

Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with team members and stakeholders.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

International company with 1 000 employees in South-Africa (of which 800 based in George).

Offers a strong team collaboration culture, exposure to the latest technologies and career growth.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

