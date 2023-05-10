Full Stack Developer

Develop, test, deploy, support, and maintain custom written applications and software.

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to design and develop software solutions that meet business requirements.

Develop and maintain high-quality code, ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Implement software solutions that are scalable, maintainable, and extensible.

Requirements:

At least 8 years of experience as a software developer. (.Net)

Strong experience with asp.net Web Forms. At least 8 years’ experience.

Strong experience with Microsoft SQL. At least 8 years’ experience

Strong experience in developing, testing, deploying, supporting, and maintaining custom writtenapplications and software.

Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team environment.

Strong desire to learn and stay up to date with new technologies and development practices.

Software Development:

Application Development

Testing

Deployment and Support:

Maintenance

Mentorship:

Innovation:

Desired Skills:

it degree

8 years

asp.net

microsoftSQL

Agile/scrum

.net

Full stack

Full Stack Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg South is seeking a Full-stack Developer. This person will be responsible and accountable for the systems development and maintenance across all the companies within the group alongside a team. This included being responsible for the development, testing, deployment, support and maintenance of all custom written applications or other software.

