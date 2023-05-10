Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Ormonde

Develop, test, deploy, support, and maintain custom written applications and software.
Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to design and develop software solutions that meet business requirements.
Develop and maintain high-quality code, ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices.
Implement software solutions that are scalable, maintainable, and extensible.

Requirements:

  • At least 8 years of experience as a software developer. (.Net)
  • Strong experience with asp.net Web Forms. At least 8 years’ experience.
  • Strong experience with Microsoft SQL. At least 8 years’ experience
  • Strong experience in developing, testing, deploying, supporting, and maintaining custom writtenapplications and software.
  • Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team environment.
  • Strong desire to learn and stay up to date with new technologies and development practices.

Software Development:
Application Development
Testing
Deployment and Support:
Maintenance
Mentorship:
Innovation:

Desired Skills:

  • it degree
  • 8 years
  • asp.net
  • microsoftSQL
  • Agile/scrum
  • .net
  • Full stack
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg South is seeking a Full-stack Developer. This person will be responsible and accountable for the systems development and maintenance across all the companies within the group alongside a team. This included being responsible for the development, testing, deployment, support and maintenance of all custom written applications or other software.

