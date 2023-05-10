Intergration Developer – I&T Head Office Reitz – Remote or Hybrid – Free State

May 10, 2023

Integration Developer – Remote or Hybrid or on Site

As an Integration Developer, you will collaborate with different departments and industries within our company, to develop and maintain integration services. This role requires a strong understanding of integration architecture and coding patterns. The right person will have a background in developing and maintaining integration services and be self-motivated and passionate about problem solving.

Must BE

If you are willing to join us on our journey, are a team player that copes well in a challenging environment, are self-motivated and passionate about integration and software development, if you are eager to learn and bring a positive attitude, then you will fit well in with our diverse team.

  • Developing Flow and Java services using Software AG Designer.

  • Implementing Web services using SOAP and REST API.

  • Installation, administration and monitoring of webMethods products.

  • Developing C# applications with Visual Studio.

  • Developing SQL Stored Procedures/Queries.

  • Strong verbal and written communications skills in English / Afrikaans

  • Installation and administration of integration products.

  • Design, develop and support integration services for the group.

  • Design, develop and support C# application for the group.

  • The handling of incidents, problems, requests, changes etc. in the Integration- and C# application environment.

  • Provide technical support and guidance in delivering of solutions/services.

  • Keep relevant technical documentation up to date.

  • Ad-hoc tasks requested by direct management.

  • Strong attention to detail.

  • Ability to work on multiple projects at any given time.

  • Ability to work to deadlines and manage expectations.

  • Excellent troubleshooting skills.

  • Strong technical documentation skills.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline.

  • 3+ years of formal experience in developing integration services.

  • Experience with Software AG webMethods product Suite including Software AG Designer, Integration Server, Universal Messaging, My webMethods Server, API Gateway, JDBC & EntireX Adapters.

  • Experience in the installation, configuration, administration, upgrading and monitoring of webMethods products.

  • Experience developing Flow services, Java services and Web services (REST and SOAP).

  • 3+ years of experience as a C# developer.

  • Experience with SQL (MySQL, SQL Server).

  • Experience with Windows and Unix (Solaris, Linux) operating systems.

  • Added advantages would be:
    • Experience with and exposure to RPA & UiPath.

Desired Skills:

  • 3 + Years Exp in Intergartion Developing
  • BSc Computer Science/Informatics
  • 3 Years C#

Learn more/Apply for this position