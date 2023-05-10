Intergration Developer – I&T Head Office Reitz – Remote or Hybrid – Free State

Integration Developer – Remote or Hybrid or on Site

As an Integration Developer, you will collaborate with different departments and industries within our company, to develop and maintain integration services. This role requires a strong understanding of integration architecture and coding patterns. The right person will have a background in developing and maintaining integration services and be self-motivated and passionate about problem solving.

Must BE

If you are willing to join us on our journey, are a team player that copes well in a challenging environment, are self-motivated and passionate about integration and software development, if you are eager to learn and bring a positive attitude, then you will fit well in with our diverse team.

Integration Developer – Remote or Hybrid or on Site

Developing Flow and Java services using Software AG Designer.

Implementing Web services using SOAP and REST API.

Installation, administration and monitoring of webMethods products.

Developing C# applications with Visual Studio.

Developing SQL Stored Procedures/Queries.

Strong verbal and written communications skills in English / Afrikaans

Installation and administration of integration products.

Design, develop and support integration services for the group.

Design, develop and support C# application for the group.

The handling of incidents, problems, requests, changes etc. in the Integration- and C# application environment.

Provide technical support and guidance in delivering of solutions/services.

Keep relevant technical documentation up to date.

Ad-hoc tasks requested by direct management.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to work on multiple projects at any given time.

Ability to work to deadlines and manage expectations.

Excellent troubleshooting skills.

Strong technical documentation skills.

Minimum Requirements:

Integration Developer – Remote or Hybrid or on Site

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline.

3+ years of formal experience in developing integration services.

Strong verbal and written communications skills in English / Afrikaans

Experience with Software AG webMethods product Suite including Software AG Designer, Integration Server, Universal Messaging, My webMethods Server, API Gateway, JDBC & EntireX Adapters.

Experience in the installation, configuration, administration, upgrading and monitoring of webMethods products.

Experience developing Flow services, Java services and Web services (REST and SOAP).

3+ years of experience as a C# developer.

Experience with SQL (MySQL, SQL Server).

Experience with Windows and Unix (Solaris, Linux) operating systems.

Developing Flow and Java services using Software AG Designer.

Implementing Web services using SOAP and REST API.

Installation, administration and monitoring of webMethods products.

Developing C# applications with Visual Studio.

Developing SQL Stored Procedures/Queries.

Added advantages would be :

Experience with and exposure to RPA & UiPath.

:

Desired Skills:

3 + Years Exp in Intergartion Developing

BSc Computer Science/Informatics

3 Years C#

Learn more/Apply for this position