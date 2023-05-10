Intergration Developer – I&T Head Office Reitz – Remote or Hybrid – Free State

Integration Developer – Remote or Hybrid or on Site
As an Integration Developer, you will collaborate with different departments and industries within our company, to develop and maintain integration services. This role requires a strong understanding of integration architecture and coding patterns. The right person will have a background in developing and maintaining integration services and be self-motivated and passionate about problem solving.
Must BE
If you are willing to join us on our journey, are a team player that copes well in a challenging environment, are self-motivated and passionate about integration and software development, if you are eager to learn and bring a positive attitude, then you will fit well in with our diverse team.
- Developing Flow and Java services using Software AG Designer.
- Implementing Web services using SOAP and REST API.
- Installation, administration and monitoring of webMethods products.
- Developing C# applications with Visual Studio.
- Developing SQL Stored Procedures/Queries.
- Strong verbal and written communications skills in English / Afrikaans
- Installation and administration of integration products.
- Design, develop and support integration services for the group.
- Design, develop and support C# application for the group.
- The handling of incidents, problems, requests, changes etc. in the Integration- and C# application environment.
- Provide technical support and guidance in delivering of solutions/services.
- Keep relevant technical documentation up to date.
- Ad-hoc tasks requested by direct management.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Ability to work on multiple projects at any given time.
- Ability to work to deadlines and manage expectations.
- Excellent troubleshooting skills.
- Strong technical documentation skills.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline.
- 3+ years of formal experience in developing integration services.
- Experience with Software AG webMethods product Suite including Software AG Designer, Integration Server, Universal Messaging, My webMethods Server, API Gateway, JDBC & EntireX Adapters.
- Experience in the installation, configuration, administration, upgrading and monitoring of webMethods products.
- Experience developing Flow services, Java services and Web services (REST and SOAP).
- 3+ years of experience as a C# developer.
- Experience with SQL (MySQL, SQL Server).
- Experience with Windows and Unix (Solaris, Linux) operating systems.
- Added advantages would be:
- Experience with and exposure to RPA & UiPath.
Desired Skills:
- 3 + Years Exp in Intergartion Developing
- BSc Computer Science/Informatics
- 3 Years C#