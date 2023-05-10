A new and exciting client is in need of a Senior Back end Developer. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 6+ years’ experience will be considered.
Key Requirements
- 6+ years’ experience.
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech.
- Hands-on technical expertise in backend development and DevOps activities.
- JavaScript/Typescript for NodeJS in Lambdas.
- Experience in Database administration (PostgreSQL) would be beneficial but not required.
- Experience with RESTful APIs and 3rd partyintegration in general.
- Exposure to Lean and Agile methodologies
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- JavaScript
- NodeJS
- PostgreSQL
- Agile