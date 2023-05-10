Senior Back end Developer

A new and exciting client is in need of a Senior Back end Developer. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 6+ years’ experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience.

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech.

Hands-on technical expertise in backend development and DevOps activities.

JavaScript/Typescript for NodeJS in Lambdas.

Experience in Database administration (PostgreSQL) would be beneficial but not required.

Experience with RESTful APIs and 3rd partyintegration in general.

Exposure to Lean and Agile methodologies

