Senior Back end Developer

May 10, 2023

A new and exciting client is in need of a Senior Back end Developer. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 6+ years’ experience will be considered.
Key Requirements

  • 6+ years’ experience.
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech.
  • Hands-on technical expertise in backend development and DevOps activities.
  • JavaScript/Typescript for NodeJS in Lambdas.
  • Experience in Database administration (PostgreSQL) would be beneficial but not required.
  • Experience with RESTful APIs and 3rd partyintegration in general.
  • Exposure to Lean and Agile methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • JavaScript
  • NodeJS
  • PostgreSQL
  • Agile

