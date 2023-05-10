Senior Linux Engineer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Solutions Analyst Professionals with 8+ years solid development experience in Linux Engineer and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Linux engineer provides operations support for key infrastructure services (email, DNS, DHCP,NIS, RADIUS, NTP, CIFS, NFS, Nagios monitoring) and subject matter expert in Linux andtooling/automation for the IT Infrastructure team.Some responsibilities for this position include:

Demonstrate knowledge of essential network services such as DNS, NFS,

LDAP/Kerberos, Apache, NTP, sendmail/postfix/etc, and OpenSSH

Build architecture and protocols with [Phone Number Removed];, TCP/IP, and UDP

Demonstrate a deep understanding of the GNU/Linux operating system.

Scripting with Bash.

Provide Linux platform architecture guidance, research technical issues. Act as Linux subject matter expert, providing technical leadership across all IT disciplines.

Performing systems administration, maintenance, and engineering in multiple large enterprise server environments (Linux, Red Hat, CentOS)

Maintain Linux-based servers, both hardware and software.

Manage in-house developed applications that run on the Linux systems.

Load balancing and failover.

Desired experience for Linux engineer includes

Experience in at least one object oriented programming language and willingness to learn new languages.

Experience with puppet or other automated configuration system (ansible).

In depth understanding of Linux Kernel.

Fluent written and verbal English communication skills.

Desired Skills:

DNS

DHCP

NIS

RADIUS

NTP

CIFS

NFS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

