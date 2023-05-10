Senior Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Our client in Durban is seeking a Senior web developer to join their team. With a strong track record of consistently delivering measurable marketing for blue-chip brands, they create digital-first, insight-led, conversation-prompting solutions by people for people.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (preferred)

Certifications:

Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) (preferred)

Experience:

Over 5+ years of experience in C# and .NETdevelopment

Deep understanding of object-oriented programming, web services, and software architecture

Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain applications using C# and .NET

Knowledge of best practices for coding and debugging

Experience with source control systems, such as Git

Able to collaborate effectively with other developers

Knowledge of Umbraco preferable

Skills:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Able to work independently or as part of a team

Responsibilities:

Collaborate effectively with other developers

Use best practices for coding and debugging

Work independently or as part of a team

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

